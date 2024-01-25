Tech Mahindra Shares Fall Over 6% After Q3 Profit Missed Estimates

Shares of Tech Mahindra Ltd. fell over 6% on Thursday after its third-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates.

The company's net profit rose 3.34% year-on-year to Rs 510.4 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. That compares with Bloomberg's net profit estimate of Rs 663.3 crore.

Revenue growth at Tech Mahindra returned after two quarters, as the company managed to recoup operational profitability.

Tech Mahindra Q3 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)