Tata Steel Shares Jump On Reports Of Closure Of UK Furnaces
(Bloomberg) -- Tata Steel Ltd. shares rose more than 2% in Mumbai on Friday after reports that the Indian company is set to shut loss-making blast furnaces in the UK.
The steelmaker had been in talks with unions about the future of its Port Talbot site in Wales after it reached a deal with the UK government last year for £500 million ($636 million) in funding to support its transition to electric arc furnace steelmaking.
While significantly greener than coal-fired furnaces, the new process is also much less labor intensive, and the change could lead to about 3,000 job losses.
The unions recommended keeping the existing furnaces operational during the transition, with at least one continuing to function until 2032, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday, citing unidentified sources. But Tata is said to have found the proposal unaffordable given the losses at the unit, it said. The paper said a formal plan would be announced on Friday.
Tata Steel had no immediate comment.
“The closure of these old and loss-making operations will be a step toward more sustainable operations for the company,” said Manav Gogia, an analyst at Yes Securities India Ltd. “The market is now waiting to see how the trade union plans are formulated.”
The Mumbai-based steelmaker’s shares were up 2.2% at around noon local time at 133.9 rupees ($1.61), halting a two-day decline.
Tata’s British steelmaking operations have struggled for years to turn a profit. Sales in Europe have been sluggish amid rising cost pressures and competition from Asian imports.
The company will announce its earnings for the October-December period next week. It posted an unexpected loss in the prior three-month period mainly dragged down by weak European performance.I
