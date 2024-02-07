Tata Steel Merges Five Businesses, Three Other Mergers In Advanced Stage

The merger of five companies, with a cumulative annual turnover of Rs 19,700 crore in FY23, was done in record time, the company said in an exchange filing.

"This will enable growth in value added segments by leveraging Tata Steel’s nationwide marketing and sales network. The amalgamation is value-accretive and will also drive synergies through raw material security, centralised procurement, optimisation of inventories, reduced logistics costs, and better facility utilisation," it said.