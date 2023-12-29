Tata Motors Shares Surge Nearly 7% To Lifetime High

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd. jumped nearly 7% and hit an all-time high on Friday.

Gains on auto]sector stocks also helped Tata Motors' upward trajectory. The Nifty Auto stock rose as much as 1.69% during the day to 18,719.50.

India is planning to replace 8 lakh diesel buses with electric vehicles in the next seven years in a bid to reduce emissions, according to a report by the Economic Times.

The move is also likely to ramp up investment in electric vehicles. Tata Motors is one of the major electric vehicle manufacturers in the country.