Tata Investment Profit Jumps In Q3, Drives Shares To Record High

Tata Investment Corp. shares surged nearly 15% to touch a record high on Tuesday after its net profit jumped in the third quarter of FY24.The company's consolidated net profit surged 53.2% year-on-year to Rs 53.2 crore in the October-December period, according to an exchange filing.
