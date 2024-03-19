Tata Group Stocks Fall On Profit Booking As Parent Sells TCS Shares

Tata Group stocks witnessed a selloff as investors booked profits after parent Tata Sons Pvt. sold shares in Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

Shares of TCS dropped 4.48% to Rs Rs 3,966.60, the lowest level since Feb. 5, after 2.02 crore shares changed hands in five large trades, according to Bloomberg data. Most Tata Group stocks were trading lower in the range of 0.25%-5.0% as of 2:55 p.m.

The group's market capitalisation fell by Rs 1.02 lakh to Rs 30.09 lakh crore as of 3:13 p.m., according to data on Cogencis.