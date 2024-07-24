Tata Consumer To Issue Right Shares Worth Rs 2,997 Crore, Stock Falls

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. will issue right shares worth Rs 2,997.77 crore in early August, the company said in an exchange filing. The stock declined over 3% on Wednesday.

Tata Consumer Products will issue 3.66 crore rights equity shares, each amount aggregating to Rs 2,997.77 crore. The issue price is Rs 818 per share, which also includes premium of Rs 817, as approved by its Capital Raising Committee on Tuesday.

The record date of the right issue is July 27. It will open on Aug. 5, and close on Aug. 19, the exchange filing said.

Eligible equity shareholders will received one rights equity share for every 26 paid-up fully equity shares held on record date, the exchange filing said. The fractional entitlement of such eligible equity shareholders shall be ignored in computation of rights entitlement.