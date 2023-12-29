Tata Consumer Products, Tata Coffee Shares Hit Life High As Merger Approaches

Shares of Tata Consumer Products Ltd. rose as much as 3.65%, highest since its listing on BSE on Aug. 20, 1977, before paring gains to trade 2.97% higher at 10:10 a.m. This compares to a 0.38% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 39.51% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 6.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 87.95, implying that the stock is overbought.

Of the 25 analysts tracking the company, 21 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 7.3%.