Tanla Platforms Shares Hit One-Month High On Extending Partnership With Truecaller
The stock rose as much as 4.72% during the day to Rs 1,044.95 apiece on the NSE.
Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. jumped over 4% on Wednesday to the highest in a month after it extended its partnership with Truecaller to deliver customised solutions to enterprises.
The partnership aims to help businesses to connect with the end user and offer customised solutions, which includes images, videos and documents, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Tanla's partnership with Truecaller has started back in 2022 to provide messaging experience to businesses, it said.
On the NSE, Tanla's stock rose as much as 4.72% during the day to Rs 1,044.95 apiece, the highest since Jan. 29. It was trading 2.16% higher at Rs 1,019.45 per share, compared to a 0.07% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:29 a.m.
The share price has risen 50.98% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.82.
Three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 28.7%.