Tanla Platforms Shares Hit One-Month High On Extending Partnership With Truecaller

Shares of Tanla Platforms Ltd. jumped over 4% on Wednesday to the highest in a month after it extended its partnership with Truecaller to deliver customised solutions to enterprises.

The partnership aims to help businesses to connect with the end user and offer customised solutions, which includes images, videos and documents, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Tanla's partnership with Truecaller has started back in 2022 to provide messaging experience to businesses, it said.