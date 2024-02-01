Swan Energy Shares Jump 4% To A Record After Posting Rs 220-Crore Profit In Q3

Swan Energy's stock rose as much as 4.21% during the day to Rs 665.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 2.43% higher at Rs 654.60 per share compared to a 0.27% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:34 a.m.

The share price has risen 110.25% in the past 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.2 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 77, indicating it was overbought.

An analyst tracking the company has a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 110.1%.