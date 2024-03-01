Suven Pharma Shares Surge 13% On Proposed Merger With Cohance Lifesciences

On the NSE, shares of Suven Pharma rose as much as 13.10% during the day to Rs 711.85 apiece, the highest since Jan. 23. It was trading 7.48% higher at Rs 676.50 per share, compared to a 1.07% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 11:13 a.m.

The stock has risen 42.52% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 93 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 54.65.

The two analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 3.4%.