Suryoday Small Finance Bank Q4 Deposits, Advances Jump, Shares At One-Month High

Shares of Suryoday Small Finance Bank Ltd. jumped over 14% to their highest in a month on Thursday after its advances and deposits jumped in the fourth quarter.

The private lender's gross advances rose 41% year-on-year to Rs 8,650 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing. Total deposit rose 50% year-on-year to Rs 7,775 crore.

Sequentially, total deposits rose 20%, and gross advances increased 14%. The bank's CASA rose 77% from a year ago and 31% quarterly to Rs 1,566 crore, the filing said.