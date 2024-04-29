Supreme Industries Shares Hit A Record High After Operating Profit Rise

ADVERTISEMENT
Shares of Supreme Industries Ltd. surged to life high on Monday after its operating profit rose in the fourth quarter. The company's consolidated Ebitda rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 491 crore, according to an exchange filing.
However, the company's net profit declined 1% to Rs 355 crore during January-March period.
Revenue up 16% to Rs 3,008 crore.
Ebitda up 2% at Rs 491 crore.
Margin down 215 bps at 16.31%.
Net profit down 1% at Rs 355 crore.
Shares of Supreme Industries rose as much as 13.84% to Rs 4,939.00 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Jul 19, 1995. It was trading 12.57% higher at Rs 4,884.00 as of 12:47 p.m., compared to a 0.67% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.
The scrip gained 77.17% in 12 months and 7.15% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73.45, which implied the stock was overbought.