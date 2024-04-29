Supreme Industries Shares Hit A Record High After Operating Profit Rise

NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksSupreme Industries Shares Hit A Record High After Operating Profit Rise
29 Apr 2024, 01:27 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Plastic pipes manufactured by Supreme Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website)</p></div>
Plastic pipes manufactured by Supreme Industries Ltd. (Source: Company website)

Shares of Supreme Industries Ltd. surged to life high on Monday after its operating profit rose in the fourth quarter. The company's consolidated Ebitda rose 2% year-on-year to Rs 491 crore, according to an exchange filing.

However, the company's net profit declined 1% to Rs 355 crore during January-March period.

Supreme Industries Q4 Results Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 16% to Rs 3,008 crore.

  • Ebitda up 2% at Rs 491 crore.

  • Margin down 215 bps at 16.31%.

  • Net profit down 1% at Rs 355 crore.

Shares of Supreme Industries rose as much as 13.84% to Rs 4,939.00 apiece, the highest level since its listing on Jul 19, 1995. It was trading 12.57% higher at Rs 4,884.00 as of 12:47 p.m., compared to a 0.67% advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

The scrip gained 77.17% in 12 months and 7.15% on year-to-date basis. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 25 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 73.45, which implied the stock was overbought.

