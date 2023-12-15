Sunflag Iron Gets Letter Of Intent For Ore Block, Shares Hit Four-Month High

Shares of Sunflag Iron and Steel Co. rose to the highest level in over four months on Friday after it received a letter of intent from the Maharashtra government for a composite licence for an iron-ore block.

The block is spread over an area of 658 hectares in Gadchiroli district. The composite licence will be granted after satisfactory completion of all the requirements under the Mines and Minerals (Regulation and Development) Amendment Act, according to an exchange filing.