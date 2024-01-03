Sun Pharma Shares Hit Record After Acquiring Israel-Based Libra Merger

Sun Pharma's stock rose 0.65% during the day to Rs 1,304.65 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 0.25% higher at Rs 1,299.40 apiece, compared to a 0.4% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:07 a.m.

The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 76.7, indicating that the stock may be overbought.

Thirty-seven out of the 40 analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, two recommend a 'hold' and one suggests a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 1.7%.