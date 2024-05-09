Sula Vineyards Shares Near Two-Month Low After Q4 Profit Falls

Shares of Sula Vineyards fell 6.95% to Rs 504.30, the lowest level since March 14. It was trading 6.46% down at Rs 506.95 as of 12:02 p.m., as compared to 0.62% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock rose 1.36% on year-to-date basis and 19.32% in last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.93 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 30.11.

Out of five analysts tracking the company, four maintain a 'buy' rating and one suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 27.3%.