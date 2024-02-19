Sula Vineyards Shares Fall 7% After Two Large Trades

Shares of Sula Vineyards Ltd. tumbled over 7% on Monday after two large trades.

At least 1 crore shares changed hands in two large trades on Monday. Over 12% of equity changed hands in the range of Rs 577.95–584 apiece, according to Bloomberg. However, the buyers and sellers were not known immediately.

A foreign investment firm, Verlinvest Asia Pte, is set to exit Sula Vineyards Ltd. by offloading its remaining 8.34% stake for Rs 434.89 crore via an open market transaction.

The company will sell 70.42 lakh shares of the winemaker at an offer price range of Rs 570 to Rs 617.5 per share, according to the terms sheet viewed by NDTV Profit.