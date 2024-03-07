NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksSubex Shares Rise On Deal With Southeast Asian Telecom Operator
Subex Shares Rise On Deal With Southeast Asian Telecom Operator

Subex attributed the deal as an important development in its decade-long alliance with the operator.

07 Mar 2024, 11:07 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image used for representational purpose (Source: Subex/Facebook)</p></div>
Image used for representational purpose (Source: Subex/Facebook)

Shares of Subex Ltd. rose over 4% on Thursday to the highest in over a week after it secured a deal with a telecom operator in southeast Asia.

The deal involves the deployment of Subex's state-of-the-art business assurance and fraud management solutions on HyperSense, the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

Subex attributed the deal as an important development in its decade-long alliance with the operator.

On the NSE, Subex's stock rose as much as 4.43% during the day to Rs 38 apiece, the highest since Feb. 27. It was trading 2.76% higher at Rs 37.25 per share, compared to 0.03% advance in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:23 a.m.

The share price has risen 25.63% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.8 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 48.34.

