Stock Of The Day: Prestige Estates Sign Rs 2,001-Crore Deal—Analyst Views, Key Levels

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd. has entered into a landmark deal with the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, or ADIA, and Kotak AIF for Rs 2,001 crore, or about $240 million, to capitalise on growth opportunities in the residential sector.

This includes developing projects with a gross development value, or GDV, of Rs 18,000 crore across four cities.

"Given the increasing demand and consolidation in the sector, this deal will help in accelerating growth and expansion," said Venkat K Narayana, Group Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Group. "These funds will fuel the development of greenfield residential projects across the cities of Bengaluru, Mumbai, Goa, and NCR with a combined GDV of over Rs 18,000 crore, contributing significantly to the top line.”