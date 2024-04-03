Stock Of The Day: MOIL Reports Highest Production Level—Key Levels

MOIL Ltd. reported its highest-ever production in fiscal 2024.

The miniratna state-owned manganese ore mining company's production rose 35% year-on-year to 17.56 lakh metric tonne, according to an exchange filing. The company surpassed its previous best production in FY08 by 29%.

Sales of manganese ore miner rose 30% year-on-year to hit a record high of 15.36 lakh tonne, outpacing its former best in FY08 by 10%.

Shares of the company surged 11.78% in the last five days, compared to a relatively flat NSE Nifty 50.