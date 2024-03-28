Stock Of The Day: Kalyan Jewellers—Analyst Views, Key Levels To Watch

Within the consumer discretionary and retail sector, the jewellery segment, represented by companies like Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd., remains resilient amid consumption slowdowns, according to Citi Research.

Targeting mid-to-high-income and affluent consumers, jewellery companies have experienced minimal impact. Recent demand trends, if maintained, can lead to increased market share and higher revenue growth for these companies, it said.

As a result, Kalyan Jewellers stands out as a top pick in this segment, according to industry analysis.