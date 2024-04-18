Stock Of The Day: Just Dial Jumps After Profits Rise 26%—Key Levels

ADVERTISEMENT
Local search engine Just Dial Ltd.'s net profit rose 26% year-on-year to Rs 115.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. Revenues grew 2% to Rs 270.3 crore.
Margins saw a significant improvement of 340 basis points.
Revenue up 2% at Rs 270.3 crore
Ebitda up 17% at Rs 70.8 crore
Margin at 26.2% vs 22.8%
Net profit up 26% at Rs 115.7 crore
Resistance level: Rs 1,010 per share (52-week high).
Support level: Rs 774 per share (One-month low).
Shares of Just Dial surged 13.34% to hit 52-week high of Rs 1010 apiece before paring gains to trade 9.70% higher at Rs 977.55 apiece as of 10:50 a.m. This compares with the 0.14% gain in the benchmark Nifty 50.