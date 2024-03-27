Stock Of The Day: ABB India—Analyst Views, Key Levels To Watch

ABB India Ltd. has plenty of scope to scale up its new order growth across mobility-led positioning and low, medium-voltage electrification product expansion, which augurs well for margins, according to UBS Research.

The research firm maintains a 'buy' rating on the stock, with an increased target price of Rs 7,550 apiece from Rs 5,380 earlier, implying a potential upside of 21%.

The consensus margin forecast for ABB has already been raised 210 basis points for 2024 in the past 12 months, along with a 3% upgrade in new order intake, UBS said. "We think there is ample scope for ABB to deliver on profitability, led by low/medium-voltage electrification and motion, both of which are enjoying strong demand, with ABB sharpening its focus on product range expansion and availability."