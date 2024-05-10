Vijaya Diagnostic Hits Record High As Brokerages Raise Price Target Post Q4 Results

Nuvama has raised its target price on the stock to Rs 910 from Rs 755 earlier. While, ICICI Securities Ltd. revised up the target price to Rs 700 from Rs 605, Emkay's target price was increased to Rs 750 from Rs 725.

Volume growth was robust in the March quarter with impressive Ebitda margin, Nuvama said. Expansion will pay-off and the company is poised to gain in Pune and Kolkata, it said. The brokerage has maintained its 'buy' call for the stock.

"Though better than anticipated breakeven in recently-commissioned hubs lends comfort on the margin trajectory, we believe higher costs due to network expansion would weigh on margins in the medium term, as revenue diversification from core markets occurs," Emkay said. It has an 'add' rating on the stock.

The company's guided capex of Rs 2.2 billion (over two years) towards network infrastructure would keep the return ratios muted, it said.