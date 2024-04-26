UTI AMC At Over Two-Year High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of the company rose as much as 6.07%, the highest level since April 5, 2022, before paring gains to trade 3.94% higher at 10:57 a.m. This compares to a 0.11% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 47.86% in last 12 months and 13.51% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far in the day was 26 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was 69.79.

Of the 15 analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts price target implies a downside of 3.4%.