Ugro Capital Shares Hit Eight-Month High After Q4 Profit More Than Doubles

Shares of Ugro Capital Ltd. hit an eight-month high on Friday after its net profit more than doubled in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Net profit jumped 132.75% year-on-year to Rs 32.68 crore in the January-March period, according to an exchange filing. Sequentially, net profit rose only 0.48% due to higher tax expenditures.

Net interest income for the period rose to Rs 191.8 crore, compared to Rs 182.8 crore in the previous quarter and Rs 141.1 crore in the year ago quarter.