Sharda Cropchem Hits Three-Month High On Revenue, Profit Beat

On the NSE, Sharda Cropchem's stock rose as much as 9.4% during the day to Rs 395 apiece, the highest since Feb. 2. It was trading 7.82% higher at Rs 389.30 per share, compared to a 0.43% decline in the benchmark Nifty at 11:45 a.m.

The share price has declined 22.73% in the last 12 months and 13.06% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 21 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 66.57.

Four out of the seven analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock and three recommend 'hold', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 18.5%.