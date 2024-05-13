BEML Shares Soar 14% As Q4 Profit Surges 63%

On the NSE, BEML's stock jumped as much as 14.33% during the day to Rs 3,670 apiece, the highest since May 3. It was trading 12.81% higher at Rs 3,616.95 per share, compared to 0.29% advance in the benchmark Nifty at 2:37 p.m.

The share price has gained 157.12% in the last 12 months and 27.95% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 60.32.

Three out of the five analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, one recommends 'hold' and another suggests 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The analyst consensus price target tracked by Bloomberg implies a potential downside of 18.2% from the current market price.