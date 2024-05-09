NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksBajaj Consumer Care Shares Fall As Q4 Profit, Margin Miss Estimates
Bajaj Consumer Care Shares Fall As Q4 Profit, Margin Miss Estimates

Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd.'s margin narrowed to 14.5% in the March quarter, versus 16.7% in the year-ago period.

09 May 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Range of Bajaj Consumer Care hair oil products. (Source: Company website)
Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. fell on Thursday to the lowest in a week as its consolidated net profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024 missed analysts' estimates. The FMCG company's profit fell 12% to Rs 35.6 crore in the quarter ended March, according to an exchange filing.

BCCL Q4 FY24 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue down 3.8% to Rs 240 crore versus Rs 249.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 244 crore).

  • Ebitda down 17% to Rs 34.7 crore versus Rs 41.7 crore (Estimate: Rs 40.9 crore).

  • Margin at 14.5% versus 16.7% (Estimate 16.7%).

  • Net profit down 12% to Rs 35.6 crore versus Rs 40.5 crore (Estimate: Rs 41.5 crore).

On the NSE, Bajaj Consumer's stock fell as much as 6.84% during the day to Rs 242.45 apiece, the lowest since May 2. It was trading 6.32% down at Rs 243.90 per share, compared to a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:09 a.m.

The share price gained 40.55% in the last 12 months and 11.02% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.54.

Eight analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.1%.

