Bajaj Consumer Care Shares Fall As Q4 Profit, Margin Miss Estimates

On the NSE, Bajaj Consumer's stock fell as much as 6.84% during the day to Rs 242.45 apiece, the lowest since May 2. It was trading 6.32% down at Rs 243.90 per share, compared to a 0.32% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 10:09 a.m.

The share price gained 40.55% in the last 12 months and 11.02% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.54.

Eight analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 10.1%.