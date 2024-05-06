Tata Technologies Shares Tumble After Q4 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares of the company fell as much as 4.98% intraday, the lowest level since March 28. They pared some loss to trade 4.03% lower at 9:37 a.m., compared to a 0.30% advance in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has declined 20.62% in five months, and 11.74% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.4 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.40.

Of the seven analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating and five suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 3.3%.