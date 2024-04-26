Olectra Green Shares Tumble Most In Over A Month After Q4 Profit Decline

Shares of Olectra Green declined by as much as 11.96%, the lowest level since March 14. They pared the loss to trade 4.03% lower at 10:12 a.m., compared to a 0.13% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 165.62% in 12 months and 29.14% year-to-date. The total traded volume so far today was 4.5 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.91.