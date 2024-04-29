MCX Shares Fall After SEBI Directive To Pay Higher Fees

Shares of Multi Commodity Exchange of India fell on Monday after the Securities and Exchange Board of India asked the company to pay a higher regulatory fee—based on annual turnover, considering the notional value of options contracts.

Following industry practice, the company has been paying the SEBI regulatory fee on the aggregative value of transactions, that is, on the premium (turnover) value in the case of option contracts, since their introduction during FY17–18, an exchange filing said.

MCX is currently evaluating the aforementioned letter, and if the said amount is payable, the total amount due would be approximately Rs 1.77 crore, according to the filing. This includes differential regulatory fees for the past period from FY17-18 to FY22-23—approximately Rs 1.43 crore and interest of 15% per annum on the same till date—approximately Rs 0.34 crore.