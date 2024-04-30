KEC International Shares At Over Three-Week High After Multiple Order Wins

Shares of KEC International Ltd. rose to over a three-week high on Tuesday after the company won multiple orders worth a total of Rs 1,036 crore from both India and overseas.

In the transmission and distribution category, KEC International will set up overhead transmission lines in United Arab Emirates and supply towers and hardware in the Americas, according to an exchange filing.

The company received an order for conventional work on the railways in India. It has also won orders for the supply of various cables in India and overseas. The company did not disclose the names of the parties it has received orders from.