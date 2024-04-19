NDTV ProfitBuzzing StocksIndus Towers Shares Hit Record High On Deal With NTPC Green For Renewable Power Projects
ADVERTISEMENT

Indus Towers Shares Hit Record High On Deal With NTPC Green For Renewable Power Projects

Both companies aim to explore the joint development of grid-connected renewable energy-based power projects.

19 Apr 2024, 11:02 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source:&nbsp;Indus Towers/Facebook)</p></div>
(Source: Indus Towers/Facebook)

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. rose to their highest level since listing on Friday after it entered into a deal with NTPC Green Energy Ltd. to develop renewable power projects. The memorandum of understanding is to explore the joint development of grid-connected renewable energy-based power projects, including solar, wind and energy storage, an exchange filing said.

The telecom infrastructure company aims to expand its renewable energy portfolio in a phased manner to meet its net zero commitments, the filing said.

ALSO READ

Indus Towers Set To Gain If Telecom Firms Get Relief In AGR Matter, Says Citi

Opinion
Indus Towers Set To Gain If Telecom Firms Get Relief In AGR Matter, Says Citi
Read More
Indus Towers Shares Hit Record High On Deal With NTPC Green For Renewable Power Projects

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. rose 4.15%, the highest level since its listing on Dec. 28, 2012, before paring some gains to trade 4.02% higher at 10:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.45% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 161.97% in last 12 months and 80.38% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.64 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.91, implying the stock was overbought.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 29.3%.

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT