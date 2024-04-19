Indus Towers Shares Hit Record High On Deal With NTPC Green For Renewable Power Projects

Shares of Indus Towers Ltd. rose 4.15%, the highest level since its listing on Dec. 28, 2012, before paring some gains to trade 4.02% higher at 10:02 a.m. This compares to a 0.45% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has gained 161.97% in last 12 months and 80.38% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.64 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.91, implying the stock was overbought.

Of the 22 analysts tracking the company, 11 maintain a 'buy' rating, six recommend a 'hold,' and six suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' price target implies a downside of 29.3%.