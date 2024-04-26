Multibagger: Indri Whiskey Maker's Stock Locked In Upper Circuit For 10 Sessions In A Row

Piccadily Agro Industries Ltd, maker of award-winning Indri Whiskey, has added 100% to its share price since the start of April. The stock was locked at 5% upper circuit limit for the tenth straight session on Friday.

It announced a fundraise of up to Rs 1,000 crore in one or more tranches or an equivalent amount, via qualified institutional placement on April 22. Proceeds of the fund raise will be used to expand capacity, Dharmendra Kumar Batra, whole time director of the company, had told NDTV Profit recently.

"We have got this huge surge in demand, which we were not expecting," said Batra. The company plans to expand its capacity from 12,000 liters everyday to 30,000 liters a day, by the end of the year and 60,000 liters towards the end of next, he said.

The whiskey maker's net profit rose multifold to Rs 43.02 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, compared to Rs 4.97 crore in the year ago period. However, it declined 4.2% sequentially.

The company's net profit margin will be at 13-15% and the operating profit will be maintained at current levels, Batra said, as it plans for premium product launches, including Camikara cane juice rum, which he is very bullish on.