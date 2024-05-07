DCM Shriram Shares Decline Most In Six Months After Q4 Profit, Revenue Fall

Shares of DCM Shriram Ltd. recorded their biggest fall since Nov. 1 on Tuesday after its revenue and net profit fell in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. Its margins also narrowed during the quarter.

Net profit of the company fell 36.89% year-on-year to Rs 118 crore during the quarter ended March 2024, according to an exchange filing. Revenue also fell 11.15% to Rs 2,399 crore.