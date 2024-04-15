Aster DM Shares Hit Life-High After Board Approves Special Dividend

Shares of Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. surged over 14% to a lifetime high on Monday after its board approved a dividend of Rs 118 per share. The special dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of the declaration, an exchange filing said.

The dividend is on account of the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the GCC business and redemption of preference shares issued to the company by Affinity Holdings Pvt., a wholly owned material subsidiary of the company.