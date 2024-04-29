Apollo Hospital Shares Fall Most In Two Years After Arm Stake Sold At Lower Valuation

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. recorded their biggest fall since December 2021 after the stake sale of its unit, Apollo HealthCo Ltd., to Advent International LP was at a lower valuation, according to analysts. At the same time, brokerages are positive about the company's integration with its promoter group entity, Keimed Pvt.

Apollo HealthCo will raise Rs 2,475 crore from Advent International to integrate the company with wholesale pharma distributor Keimed over the next 24-30 months, according to an exchange filing on Friday. Advent International will hold a 12.1% stake in the merged entity, it said.

"While the headline valuation of the Advent deal for the existing AHL business is below our SoTP value, we think that the margin upside of the integrated business does provide meaningful upside in the medium term," BofA Securities Ltd. said in a note. The brokerage maintains a 'buy' rating for the stock, with a price target of Rs 7,200 per share.

"While stake sale of AHL to Advent was done below our estimates by $0.8–0.9 billion, the likely merger of Keimed with AHL is a positive step and removes the overhang of any leakage," said Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt.