Aavas Shares At Six-Month High After Q4 Profit Beat, Analysts Raise Target Price

"Aavas Financiers' 4Q FY24 PPOP/PAT was 17%/25% higher than our estimates on the back of a significant rise in other income, improvements in operating expenses, and lower-than-expected provisions," Nirmal Bang Securities Pvt. said in a note.

The brokerage has raised its target price for the stock to Rs 1,865 from Rs 1,775 earlier and maintained a 'buy' rating. "We have marginally adjusted our estimates to factor in an improvement in productivity in FY25," it said.

While the FY24 disbursement trajectory was lukewarm, the fourth quarter saw a pick-up in momentum, the brokerage said. The company remains confident of achieving 20-25% AUM growth, it said, adding, that it was building in 23% growth in FY25E.

IDBI Capital maintained a 'buy' on the stock and also raised the target price to Rs 1,880 as against Rs 1,820 earlier.

The brokerage revised estimates upwards for FY25/26E ABV by 1%/2% respectively, backed by higher AUM growth.