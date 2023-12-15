Sterling & Wilson Raises Rs 1,500 Crore Through QIP, Stock Hits Two-Year High

Shares of Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy Ltd. surged on Friday to the highest level in over two years after it raised Rs 1,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

The QIP witnessed a strong response from domestic mutual funds and marquee foreign institutional investors, according to an exchange filing.

Bulk of the proceeds from the QIP will be used to pare down debt, providing it the capital to pursue the fast-growing solar engineering, procurement, and construction markets in India and abroad, according to Chief Executive Officer Amit Jain.