SpiceJet Shares Up Nearly 4% After Settling Rs 93-Crore Dispute With Aircraft Leasing Firm

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. jumped nearly 4% on Tuesday after it settled a Rs 93-crore dispute with the aircraft leasing firm Cross Ocean Partners.

The parties reached a settlement and made this joint announcement before the Delhi High Court, the budget carrier said in a release.

As a result of this move, the airline will benefit from transfer of airframe and an engine at no additional cost, augmenting its operational capabilities, it said. "The settlement is expected to result in significant savings for SpiceJet and also put an end to (the) dispute."