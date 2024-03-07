SpiceJet Shares Rise On Settling Rs 413-Crore Dispute With Echelon Ireland Madison

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. rose over 5% on Thursday as it settled a Rs 413-crore dispute with Echelon Ireland Madison One Ltd.

The settlement will result in savings of Rs 398 crore. As a part of the agreement, the airline will acquire two airframes, which is expected to strengthen its fleet, and enhance its operational capability, according to an exchange filing.

It is the third major dispute settlement for SpiceJet after a recent fundraise, the budget carrier said.