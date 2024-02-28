SpiceJet Shares Rebound After It Settles Rs 250 Crore Dispute With Celestial Aviation

Shares of SpiceJet rebounded by afternoon trade on Wednesday after it said it had settled a dispute with Celestial Aviation.

The company, along with Celestial Aviation, a subsidiary of AerCap, has mutually settled their $29.9 million, or Rs 250 crore, dispute through amicable negotiations, avoiding litigation, according to an exchange filing.

Both parties reached out to NCLT last week, and now the matter will officially be withdrawn on March 1, the filing said.

SpiceJet has raised Rs 1,060 crore through preferential issues with investors like Aries Opportunities Fund Ltd. and Elara India Opportunities Fund Ltd., which the company will use to settle past disputes.