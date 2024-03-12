SpiceJet Shares Tumble Nearly 10% To Two-Month Low After CCO Resigns

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. tumbled nearly 10% to an over-two-month low on Tuesday after its chief commercial officer exited the company with immediate effect.

The CCO and several members of the commercial team have left the company as part of SpiceJet’s strategic restructuring, the company spokesperson said in a statement.

"With the recent fund raise, SpiceJet has speeded up the process of resolution of all past disputes. The company looks forward to adding capacity, growing rapidly and continuing to play a large role in the Indian aviation sector," the spokesperson said.