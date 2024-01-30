SpiceJet Shares Jump Over 4% After NCLT Dismisses Insolvency Petition

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. jumped over 4% to their highest in over two weeks on Tuesday after the National Company Law Tribunal dismissed an insolvency petition against the beleaguered low-cost carrier.

The petition by Wilmington Trust SP Services was rejected on Monday, according to an exchange filing. The aircraft lessor had moved the insolvency plea against SpiceJet in June over unpaid dues.

The cash-strapped airline has also faced insolvency pleas filed by its aircraft lessors, including Willis Lease, Aircastle Ireland Ltd., Wilmington, and Celestial Aviation. The NCLT has issued notice only on the petition filed by Aircastle so far.