SpiceJet Leases 10 More Aircraft Ahead Of Summer Demand, Shares Soar 8%

Shares of SpiceJet Ltd. jumped over 8% on Thursday after it finalised a lease agreement for 10 aircraft as part of its efforts to boost capacity in preparation for the summer schedule.

The additional aircraft will help SpiceJet meet the growing demand for air travel during the busy summer-vacation period, the company said in an exchange filing.

The airline said it received three airframes as part of the recent settlement agreements that has also helped save Rs 685 crore for the airline.