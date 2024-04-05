Sleepwell Shares Gain After Rs 21 Crore Insurance Win

Shares of Sheela Foam Ltd. gained on Friday after it was granted insurance claim worth Rs 21.38 crore.

The maker of Sleepwell mattresses was granted a Rs 21.38 crore compensation for an insurance claim, along with an interest rate of 10% from the date of rejection on July 27, 2020, by the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in East Delhi.

The order was announced in favour of the company on March 11 in the matter of an insurance claim. The order was uploaded on its website on April 3, an exchange filing said.

"Additionally, the company has been granted Rs 7,50,000 for mental anguish and losses and Rs 2,50,000 for legal expenses," it said.