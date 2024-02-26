Skipper Shares Soar 13% To All-Time High On Rs 737-Crore Order Win

Shares of Skipper Ltd. rose over 13% to an all-time high on Monday after it received an order worth Rs 737 crore from Power Grid Corp.

The power transmission & distribution structure manufacturer will design and construct a new 765-kilovolt transmission Line for the central public sector undertaking, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.

"With a year-to-date order intake exceeding Rs 3,900 crore, these recent victories are poised to play a crucial role in propelling our anticipated growth trajectory in the times ahead," Director Sharan Bansal said.