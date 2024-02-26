Skipper Shares Soar 13% To All-Time High On Rs 737-Crore Order Win
The company has a year-to-date order intake exceeding Rs 3,900 crore, Director Sharan Bansal says.
Shares of Skipper Ltd. rose over 13% to an all-time high on Monday after it received an order worth Rs 737 crore from Power Grid Corp.
The power transmission & distribution structure manufacturer will design and construct a new 765-kilovolt transmission Line for the central public sector undertaking, according to an exchange filing on Sunday.
"With a year-to-date order intake exceeding Rs 3,900 crore, these recent victories are poised to play a crucial role in propelling our anticipated growth trajectory in the times ahead," Director Sharan Bansal said.
Skipper's stock rose as much as 13.37% during the day to Rs 401 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 6.9% higher at Rs 378.1 per share, compared to a 0.15% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 at 9:25 a.m.
The share price has risen 287.2% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 74.9.