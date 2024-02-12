SJVN Shares Plunge Over 18% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

Shares if SJVN fell as much as 18.42%, the lowest level since Jan. 25, before paring losses to trade 18.04% lower at 10:10 a.m. This compares to 0.46% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.

The stock has risen 276.67% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.56 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.20.

Of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 5.4%.