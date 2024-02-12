SJVN Shares Plunge Over 18% After Q3 Profit Misses Estimates
The PSU's net profit declined 51.64% on year to Rs 138.9 crore in the December quarter, missing Bloomberg's estimate of Rs 282.3 crore.
Shares of SJVN Ltd. slumped over 18% on Monday, after its third-quarter profit fell and missed analysts' estimates.
The public sector undertaking's net profit declined 51.64% year-on-year to Rs 138.9 crore in the quarter ended December, according to an exchange filing. It missed the Rs 282.3 crore estimate by analysts polled by Bloomberg.
SJVN Q3 FY24 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue down 1.58% at Rs 543.3 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 551.2 crore).
Ebitda down 3.17% at Rs 368.5 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 412.6 crore).
Margin narrows 112 bps to 67.81%. (Bloomberg estimate: 74.90%).
Net profit down 51.64% at Rs 138.9 crore. (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 282.3 crore).
Shares if SJVN fell as much as 18.42%, the lowest level since Jan. 25, before paring losses to trade 18.04% lower at 10:10 a.m. This compares to 0.46% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.
The stock has risen 276.67% in 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.56 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 50.20.
Of the five analysts tracking the company, three maintain a 'buy' rating, and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a downside of 5.4%.