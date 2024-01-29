SJVN Shares Climb To Record After Winning Solar Project In Gujarat

Shares of SJVN Ltd. surged over 8% to their record high on Monday after it won a 100-MW solar power project from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd.

SJVN has secured the project at Rs 2.54 per unit on a build-own-and-operate basis in the tariff-based competitive bidding process of GUVNL.

SJVN's wholly-owned subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Ltd., will execute a 100-MW solar project at a tentative cost of Rs 550 crore. The construction will take place in the solar park that Gujarat Industrial Power Corp. is creating in Khavda, Gujarat.